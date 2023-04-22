Drury High School alum Sylvia Bashevkin to receive honorary degree from Memorial University in Newfoundland

NORTH ADAMS — Sylvia Bashevkin, a renowned gender and politics scholar who graduated from Drury High School in 1972, will receive an honorary degree, doctor of letters, honors causa, from Memorial University of St. John’s, Newfoundland, when the school holds its annual convocation May 30.
She is one of 14 people who were chosen to receive honorary degrees at Memorial’s convocation this year.
Bashevkin is a professor emerita of political science at the University of Toronto and a former principal of Toronto’s University College.
A senior fellow of Massey College of Toronto and a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Bashevkin is arguably the leading scholar of gender and politics in Canada. She has published 12 books and dozens of articles in top-tier academic journals.
Since the 1980s, women and politics groups in Newfoundland and Labrador have relied extensively on her research on women, politics and power.
Bashevkin holds a bachelor of arts degree from Hampshire College, a master of arts degree from the University of Michigan and a doctoral degree from York University in Toronto.
The ceremonies will be broadcast live on www.mun.ca during each session of convocation. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.