Edward Jones associates Rob Adams and Patricia Kolis accept limited partnership offers

NORTH ADAMS — Rob Adams and Patricia Kolis, employees of Edward Jones Investments in the Berkshires, have accepted limited partnership offers from the company.
Adams, a financial adviser at the Edward Jones branch in North Adams, will become a limited partner. Kolis, a senior branch office administrator, will increase her holdings in the Jones Financial Cos. LLLP, the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.
Adams joined Edward Jones in 2016 and has served investors in North Adams and the surrounding area for the past seven years. Kolis joined Edward Jones in 2011.
Edward Jones currently employs 50,000 associates throughout the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm's 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.