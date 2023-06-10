Edward Schumann, Lisa Lawler promoted at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

PITTSFIELD — Edward Schumann has been promoted to vice president, compliance, and Lisa Lawler to assistant vice president, portfolio manager at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, the board of directors has announced.
Schumann joined the Co-op in 2012 and served in a variety of branch administration roles until 2017 when he was appointed the compliance officer. Earlier in his career, he worked for National Iron Bank in branch administration and loan origination. Schumann holds a bachelor of science degree from Queens College.
Lawler was hired in 2022, and has been responsible for all incoming business lending and commercial real estate applications, preparation of commercial loan documentation, loan closing and portfolio management. She attended Berkshire Community College and lives in Dalton with her family. Prior to joining the The Co-op, Lawler worked for MountainOne Bank and TD Bank.