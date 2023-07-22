EforAll appoints chief operating officer, first chief development officer

LOWELL — Entrepreneurship for All, which has a chapter in Pittsfield, has appointed Peter Whaley chief operating officer and Natalie Van Eron as the organization's first chief development officer.
In his role as COO, Whaley will be responsible for EforAll’s overall operations and will work closely with CRO Meralis Hood and the board of directors to implement the organization’s strategic mission and values as it continues to expand operations, nationally, to serve aspiring, under-represented entrepreneurs.
He has nearly 20 years of experience in organizational strategy, coaching, culture building, and program implementation.
Most recently, Whaley served as a managing director at City Year, for which he oversaw a $28 million market supporting strategy and operations for 10 locations and over 100 employees. He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Emmanuel College.
In her role as EforAll’s first CDO, Van Eron will be responsible for developing and executing strategic fundraising direction, spearheading the organization’s $50 million campaign, as well as establishing national sponsorship opportunities.