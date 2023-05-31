EforAll showcase to recognize spring program graduates

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County will hold a showcase and gala to recognize the nine graduates of its 2023 Spring Accelerator Program June 8 at Hot Plate Brewing Co.
Nearly $7,000 in seed capital will also be awarded at the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony takes place at 6:30.
EforAll's seventh's accelerator program began in February. The nine graduates spent 12 weeks learning from experts on a variety of business topics. With the help of 27 volunteer mentors, the entrepreneurs have developed their plans to build and sustain their businesses.
The ceremony will feature pitches from the nine graduates, a speech presented by one of the graduating cohort members, and distribution of the $7,000 prize pool.
Prior to the ceremony, the graduates have been invited to table and showcase their businesses as well as sell goods from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Information: eforall.org/ma/berkshirecounty/.