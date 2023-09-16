Elizabeth Buratto, Molly Hudlin named directors at Berkshire County Arc

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc has named Elizabeth Buratto director of Nu-Opps and Molly Hudlin director of the Center for Development.
Nu-Opps is a day habilitation program for individuals with brain injuries. The Center for Development serves individuals with developmental disabilities.
Burratto began working for BCArc 10 years ago as a habilitation specialist, then became a case manager before becoming the program manager of Nu-Opps, the position she most recently held. In her new position, Buratto will oversee the entire program, which serves 30 clients.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Bay Path University in Longmeadow, and an associate degree in American Sign Language.
Hudlin began working at BCArc nine years ago as a case manager. Prior to her promotion to director of the Center for Development, she served as its assistant director. As director, she will oversee the program and its 50 clients, and take on a larger administrative role.
Hudlin holds a bachelor's degree in human services from Lasell University in Newton.