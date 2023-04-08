<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Emily Winans D’Amario joins SVMC ExpressCare

Emily Winans D'Amario Photo

Emily Winans D'Amario 

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician Assistant Emily Winans D’Amario has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.

D’Amario earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from LeMoyne College in New York. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Union College in New York. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Most recently, D’Amario has worked as a physician assistant at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center’s EmUrgentCare and as a patient care technician at St. Peter’s Hospital, also in Albany.

