Emily Winans D’Amario joins SVMC ExpressCare

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician Assistant Emily Winans D’Amario has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
D’Amario earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from LeMoyne College in New York. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Union College in New York. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Most recently, D’Amario has worked as a physician assistant at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center’s EmUrgentCare and as a patient care technician at St. Peter’s Hospital, also in Albany.