Entrepreneurship for All awards $7k in seed capital at spring gala

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County awarded $7,000 in seed capital to five businesses recently at its seventh showcase and gala, which was held to recognize this spring's startup incubator group.
The entrepreneurs and projects that received funding were: Lisa Howard Connect, First Consulting; Tarrah Warren, Truffles by Tarah; Kayla Civello, Kayl Civello Training LLC; Chelsea Hernandez, Shire Sister's Twisted Garden; and Tyler Williamson, TE The Label. The event took place at Hot Plate Brewing Co.
EforAll looks to fund projects and support small business infrastructure through these cash prizes. This money will be used to support continued education, down payments on equipment, and help local entrepreneurs fully fund infrastructure projects.
The organization will continue to support this group of nine entrepreneurs until March 2024 when its yearlong program comes to an end and the remaining $6,000 in seed capital is distributed.
EforAll is currently accepting applications for its fall accelerator program. The application deadline is Aug. 9. Applications can be found at eforall.org/ma/berkshire-county/.