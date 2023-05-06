Erin Andrade to direct Swift River Addiction Campus in Cummington

CUMMINGTON — Erin Andrade has been appointed executive director of Swift River Addiction Campus.
She has extensive experience in behavioral health and addiction medicine, having worked previously as the leader of an emergency room crisis team, on methadone programming, forensic psychiatry and as a leader of several partial hospital programs.
“Swift River exemplifies what it means to consider the whole person as they begin their path to recovery,” she said. “I am honored to lead this team of outstanding clinicians, nurses and providers.”
Andrade plans to expand services at Swift River Addiction Campus and to continue to modernize them based on the newest science in addiction medicine.
Services at Swift River include medical detox from all addictive substances, medication assisted treatment and substance dependence rehab services.