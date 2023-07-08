Erin Forbush receives Commonwealth Heroine Award

PITTSFIELD— Erin Forbush, the director of shelter and housing for ServiceNet in Pittsfield, recently received a Commonwealth Heroine Award from the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.
She was one of 130 members of the 20th class of Commonwealth Heroines to be so honored.
ServiceNet runs the homeless shelter at the former St. Joseph Central High School in Pittsfield.
Forbush was nominated for the award by state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield.
In her nomination, Farley-Bouvier noted, “In every aspect of her work and life, Erin Forbush sets the example for respecting others, especially the most disabled, disenfranchised members of our community. Erin has a natural ability to connect with and inspire people who are at their lowest point in life," she wrote.
"Recently, she guided our family and individual shelters through the COVID-19 pandemic — engaging in problem-solving and answering the call 24/7 for three years. Her leadership bolstered the staff during these strenuous times, as it does every day," Farley-Bouvier said. "Erin’s professionalism, knowledge, humility, and compassion make her an invaluable asset to ServiceNet and to the community.”