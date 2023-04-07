ExtraSpecial Teas holding seventh birthday celebration

GREAT BARRINGTON — ExtraSpecialTeas will hold its seventh blue birthday party celebration April 15 at its teahouse at 226 Pleasant Ave. in Housatonic.
The Blue Party (blue is for autism awareness, understanding and acceptance) will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All community members are invited.
The occasion will mark ExtraSpecialTeas' seventh birthday of providing vocational services to special needs adults at its two teahouses in Great Barrington. ExtraSpecialTeas supports, trains, and empowers young adults with diverse learning differences, such as autism, Down syndrome and sight/hearing impairment, to learn, work and thrive in the Berkshires.
The day’s schedule includes face painting, live music, gluten-free snacks and blue tea. Questions/information: Cherri Sanes, 413-429-6500.