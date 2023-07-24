Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington has been named a top critical access hospital

GREAT BARRINGTON — Fairview Hospital has been named one of the country’s top 20 critical access hospitals for overall performance by the National Rural Health Association, according to Berkshire Health Systems.
An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.
The top 20 CAHs have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance. This group was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2022 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.