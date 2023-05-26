Fairview Hospital recognized again for 'outstanding' patient care

GREAT BARRINGTON — Fairview Hospital has been named a recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award by Healthgrades, the a marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.
This is the 11th consecutive year that Fairview has received this award. The distinction places Fairview Hospital among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades,
For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,138 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from January through December 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 419 hospitals outperformed their peers — based on their patients’ responses — to achieve this award.