Berkshire Medical Center to receive $1.4 million in FEMA reimbursement for COVID testing costs

PITTSFIELD — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.4 million to the commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse Berkshire Medical Center for the cost of testing the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $1,390,865 public assistance grant will reimburse the private 302-bed teaching hospital in Pittsfield affiliated with the University of Massachusetts Medical School for the cost of contracting to administer 22,968 COVID-19 tests between September 2020 and January 2021.
The hospital also purchased supplies such as lab coats, masks, gloves, and propane for the testing tent, and contracted to provide security and cleaning services.
So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in public assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses. Information: tinyurl.com/4w7tfvxh.