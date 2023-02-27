<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Finals of Lever Inc.'s Western Mass. Health Technology Challenge will be held Friday at University of Massachusetts Amherst

NORTH ADAMS — The final pitch event of the Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge, sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc., will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The top team will receive a $50,000 Lever Innovation Grant. The runner-up will receive a $25,000 grant from The Institute for Applied Life Sciences at UMass Amherst.

The challenge finalists, all from UMass Amherst, include Quaesar Therapeutics; Anujan Ramesh; Latde Diagnostics; Emily Melzer; Baystate Health; Anant Shinde; MacFarlane Medical; Connor MacFarlane; TBD Medical; and Govind Srimathveeralli.

