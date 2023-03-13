<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Five Berkshire communities to participate in Mass Save partnership program

Five Berkshire municipalities and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission have been selected to participate in the 2023-24 Mass Save Community First Partnership.

Mass Save Logo

The communities — Adams, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee and North Adams — are among nine partners across the state that have been selected for the program in 2023-24. They bring the total number of program participants to 28 municipalities and four community-based organizations.

The partnership provides recipients with funding up to $60,000 to expand outreach and increase energy efficiency participation in environmental justice communities where historically, energy burdens are disproportionately high. The Community First Partnership, now in its second year, delivered more than $500,000 to support communities in 2022 and 2023.

