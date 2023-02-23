<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Fontaine's Auction Gallery nets $2.5 million in recent fine art auction

Auction Photo

This Tiffany Studios “Jesus in a Field of Lilies” window, the top lot in Fontaine Auction Gallery's recent auction, was purchased by a church for $237,500.

PITTSFIELD — Fontaine’s Auction Gallery realized $2.5 million in sales at a recent fine and decorative arts auction at the gallery on West Housatonic Street.

The 550-lot auction saw strong performers in nearly every category with a sell-through rate of 91 percent. The event drew over 7,000 approved bidders, according to auctioneer and owner John Fontaine.

The auction’s top lot, a Tiffany Studios window, “Jesus in a Field of Lilies,” sold for $237,500, nearly doubling its high estimate. The circa 1898 window, featuring plated, leaded and confetti glass, measured 9 feet 11 inches by 7 feet 5 inches.

The winning bidder was a church in the western part of the United States, which intends to restore and install the window in its church, Fontaine said.

