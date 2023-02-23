Fontaine's Auction Gallery nets $2.5 million in recent fine art auction

PITTSFIELD — Fontaine’s Auction Gallery realized $2.5 million in sales at a recent fine and decorative arts auction at the gallery on West Housatonic Street.
The 550-lot auction saw strong performers in nearly every category with a sell-through rate of 91 percent. The event drew over 7,000 approved bidders, according to auctioneer and owner John Fontaine.
The auction’s top lot, a Tiffany Studios window, “Jesus in a Field of Lilies,” sold for $237,500, nearly doubling its high estimate. The circa 1898 window, featuring plated, leaded and confetti glass, measured 9 feet 11 inches by 7 feet 5 inches.
The winning bidder was a church in the western part of the United States, which intends to restore and install the window in its church, Fontaine said.