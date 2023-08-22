FootCare by Nurses expands services with new contracts

LENOX — FootCare by Nurses, a Greenfield-based business with offices in Lenox and Fitchburg, has received three new contracts that will allow the firm to expand its services into Springfield, central Massachusetts and Connecticut.
A contract with the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly in Springfield will allow Serenity Care caseworkers to refer clients in that city to FootCare by Nurses. The PACE program is centered on the core belief that given a choice, most elders, the disabled and their families would choose to receive care in their homes and communities rather than in a nursing home.
A contract with Tri-Valley Elder Services will expand FootCare by Nurses’ services into the area south of Worcester. Footcare by Nurses is also taking on former clients of Connecticut-based Pedi-Care Pediatrics.
FootCare by Nurses has grown from three employees when it incorporated in 2016 to 40 at present.