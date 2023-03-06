<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Foot Care by Nurses opens clinic in Lee

LEE — Foot Care by Nurses, which provides nursing-focused, comprehensive foot care, mainly for older adults, recently opened a new clinic at 625 Cape St. in Lee.

The clinic opened despite the recent death of longtime Berkshire resident Emily Armstrong, who was slated to lead it.

The business is a holistic, evidence-based practice focused on preventing falls and wounds from happening. It was founded by registered nurse Kate Clayton-Jones in 2016 in response to an unmet need.

“Despite this terrible loss, the team that Emily built will continue to provide exceptional care from specially trained nurses,” Clayton-Jones said.

“A holistic approach, teaching about nutrition and health, and supporting overall wellness are what makes foot care by a trained nurse different than foot care provided by a podiatrist or other allied health care providers,” she said.

The new clinic is currently accepting clients by appointment. Information: FootCarebyNurses.net.

