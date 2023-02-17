Forbes names Berkshire Bank one of America’s best midsize employers

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank has been named to Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023.
The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Berkshire is the only Massachusetts-based bank, and one of four banks in New England and New York, on the 2023 midsize employer banking and financial services list.
Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America.
Five hundred midsize employers were chosen for the list. The awards list can be viewed at tinyurl.com/474bztcx.