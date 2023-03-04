<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former aide to Sen. Ben Downing named commissioner of state Department of Energy Resources

BOSTON — Elizabeth Mahony, who worked with former state Sen. Benjamin Downing D-Pittsfield, when he served in the state Legislature, was recently named commissioner of the state Department of Energy Resources.

The department develops and implements policies and programs aimed at ensuring the adequacy, security, diversity and cost-effectiveness of the commonwealth's energy supply to create a clean, affordable and resilient energy future for all residents, businesses, communities and institutions.

Mahony started her new position Feb. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all