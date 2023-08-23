Four Berkshire entities receive agricultural preservation funds

BOSTON — Four Berkshire agricultural enterprises are among 12 farms across the state that have received a combined $4.7 million in Agricultural Preservation Restriction funding from the state of Massachusetts.
The Department of Agricultural Resources’ APR program addresses statewide and national challenges related to land access, food security, and environmental protection by purchasing land from Massachusetts farmers to permanently protect their agricultural usage.
North Plain Farm in Great Barrington received $828,000 from the program; Mackenzie Farm in New Marlborough, $531,000; Fairfields Dairy Farm in Williamstown, $327,450; and Balderdash Cellars in Richmond, $187,844.
One of the first programs of its kind in the nation, the APR program has protected more than 950 farms totaling over 75,000 acres in its over 40-year history and will play a major role in meeting the Commonwealth’s ambitious farmland conservation goals for 2050.