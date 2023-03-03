Fundamentals of fundraising course to be offered at Bay Path University, and via Zoom

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Association of Fundraising Professionals-Western Massachusetts Chapter is offering a fundamentals of fundraising course both live and virtually March 30-31.
The live course will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Bay Path University in Longmeadow. The course will also be available via Zoom.
Participants will have the opportunity to gain educational experience on a broad range of fundraising topics, and the opportunity to build their networks with other local fundraising professionals.
This program will provide an overview of skills, techniques, and program components for individuals with up to four years of fundraising experience. Time for networking with instructors, other participants, and AFP Western Massachusetts board members will also be included.
The cost for AFP members is $350 before March 13 and $390 after March 13. The cost for nonmembers Is $450 before March 13 and $490 after March 13. Registration: tinyurl.com/3nyt7arx.