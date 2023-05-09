Gas orices down 3 cents in the Berkshires and statewide amid 'pre-summer driving season lull'

WESTWOOD —Local and state gas prices have each dropped 3 cents this week, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average price in Berkshire County is now $3.45 per gallon, while the average state price is a penny higher at $3.46. The local price in the Pittsfield metro area is 12 cents higher than a month ago, but 85 cents less than a year ago. The state price is 13 cents higher than last month, but 92 cents less than last year.
The state average is 7 cents lower than the national average, which has dropped 8 cents to $3.53. The national average price is 6 cents lower than a month ago, and is 78 cents lower than this day last year.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now."