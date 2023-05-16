Gas price drops 4 cents in Berkshire County, 2 cents statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in Berkshire County dropped 4 cents this week, while the average state price fell 2 cents, according to AAA Northeast's weekly survey of state gas prices on Monday.
The price in the Berkshire is now $3.41 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the state average of $3.44. The local price in the Pittsfield Metro area has dropped 7 cents in the past two weeks, but is 2 cents higher than it was last month. It is $1.08 lower than at this time last year.
The state average is 5 cents higher than a month ago, $1.14 less than last year, and 9 cents lower than the national average, which dropped 4 cents to $3.53 this week. The national average is 13 cents lower than a month ago and 94 cents less than last year.
The lackluster movement in gas prices can be attributed to higher demand for gasoline but a lower cost for oil canceling each other out.
“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near."