Gas price dropped another 4 cents in the Berkshires this week

WESTWOOD — Another week. Another drop in local and state gas prices.
The average gas price in the Berkshires has dropped another 4 cents this week to $3.32 per gallon, while the state gas price fell an additional 5 cents to $3.29, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The state price is 13 cents lower than a month ago and 32 cents less than at this time last year. It is also 7 cents lower than the national average, which has dropped 5 cents this week to $3.36. The national average price is 14 cents lower than a month ago, and is 24 cents less than last year.
“The cost for oil accounts for 55 percent of what we pay at the pump,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "so higher or lower oil costs will play a major role in the price we pay when fueling up.”
The Berkshire price is the highest among the four counties of Western Massachusetts, 3 cents more the $3.29 in Hampshire County. Gas in Franklin County is $3.20 this week and $3.16 in Hampden County, the lowest price among the state's 14 counties.