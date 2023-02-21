<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Gas prices continue to decline in Berkshires, statewide

The average gas prices in both the Berkshires and the state of Massachusetts continued to drop this week, with the local price falling an additional 2 cents to $3.36 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

 AP FILE PHOTO

WESTWOOD — Both state and local gas prices are continuing on their downward trajectory this week.

After falling 4 cents last week, the average gas price in the Berkshires has dropped an additional 2 cents this week to $3.36 per gallon. The state price, which also fell by 4 cents two weeks ago, has gone down another 4 cents to $3.34, AAA Northeast reported on Monday.

The average state price is the same as a month ago, and 20 lower than it was at this time last year.

The state price is 7 cents lower than the national average, which remains at $3.41. The national average is 2 cents higher than a month ago and 12 cents less than last year. 

“The U.S. is awash in crude oil with inventories building by 16 million barrels last week," said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "This will put downward pressure on prices overall. Even as refineries are shutting down for planned and unplanned maintenance, it has not contributed to a tighter market so far."

