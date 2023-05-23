Gas prices drop a cent in Berkshires as summer travel season dawns

WESTWOOD — Motorists have received an early holiday present heading into Memorial Day weekend as both local and state gas prices have each dropped just 1 cent from last week, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average price in the Berkshires is $3.40 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the average state price of $3.43. In the Pittsfield metro area, this week's price is 7 cents lower than a month ago, and a $1.23 less than at this time last year. The state price is 5 cents lower than a month ago and $1.30 less than last year.
The state average is 11 cents lower than the national average, which has increased by a penny to $3.54 this week. The national average is 13 cents lower than a month ago, and a $1.05 lower than last yea.
The usual ebb and flow of pump prices took a break this week. A decline in demand and the low cost of oil are the main culprits.
“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer."