Gas prices dip by a cent in Berkshires, statewide as Labor Day weekend nears

WESTWOOD — Motorists planning to hit for the road for the long Labor Day weekend won't have to pay more to fill their tanks.
There is virtually no change in the average gas prices in both Berkshire County and the state of Massachusetts as both have dropped a penny in the last week. The average price in the Berkshires is $3.75 per gallon, while state price is 1 cent higher at $3.76, AAA Northeast reported on Monday.
The Berkshire price is still 13 cents higher than a month ago, but is 27 cents less than at this time last year. The state price is also 13 cents higher than a month ago, but 31 cents less than last year. The state average is 5 cents lower than the national average which fell 5 cents this week to $3.81.
The national average for a gallon of gas dropped since last week, despite growing gas demand. However, the price of oil has declined several dollars per barrel and is holding steady around or below $80, contributing to lower pump prices. As Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead.
“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”
The national average is 8 cents higher than a month ago, and 4 cents lower than last year.