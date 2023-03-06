Gas prices drop slightly the Berkshires, statewide

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices have dropped slightly this week, with the average price in the Berkshires falling by a penny and the state average dropping just 2 cents.
The average price in the Berkshires fell to $3.31 per gallon, whole the state average is 4 cents lower at $3.27, AAA Northeast reported during its weekly survey of gas prices Monday. The state average is 15 cents lower than a month ago and 80 cents lower than at this time last year.
“With demand up and inventories down in the region, some higher prices locally don’t come as a surprise,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices.”
The state average is 13 cents higher than the national average, which jumped 4 cents this week to $3.40. The national average price is 7 cents lower than a month ago, and 60 cents less than last year.