Gas prices remain flat in Berkshires and across Massachusetts, but hurricane season looms

WESTWOOD — Local motorists planning late summer road trips this week won't have to pay more at the pump.
The average gas prices in Berkshire County and Massachusetts are both unchanged from last week, AAA Northeast reported Monday. The average price in the Berkshires remains at $3.76 per gallon, while the state price is a penny higher at $3.77.
Both the local and state prices are still 21 cents higher than they were a month ago. But the Berkshire price is 33 cents less and the state price 40 cents lower than at this time last year.
The state price is 9 cents lower than the national average, which is 1 cent higher than last week at $3.86. The national average is 28 cents higher than a month ago, but 4 cents lower than last year.
“Gas prices are flat as the summer driving season comes to a close,” said AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop. “Late summer gasoline demand has softened as Americans shift from vacation planning to back-to-school preparations. But the calm in gas markets could end abruptly in the coming weeks depending on hurricane activity over the Atlantic Ocean. One large storm can cause significant disruption to coastal oil and gas infrastructure.”