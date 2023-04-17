Gas prices jump 6 cents in Berkshires amid high oil prices

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in the Berkshires has increased 6 cents this week, while the state average has gone up 5 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
Gas is now $3.41 per gallon in the Berkshires, 13 cents higher than two weeks, and 9 cents higher than a month ago. The state average is $3.39, 11 cents higher than a month ago, but 68 cents lower than at this time last year.
The state's average gas price is 28 cents lower than the national average, which rose 7 cents this week to $3.67. The national average is 22 cents higher than a month ago, but 41 cents less than last year.
The biggest factor is the high cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, which is hovering in the low $80s per barrel. The national average has risen daily since March 29.