Gas prices jump for second straight week in the Berkshires, statewide

WESTWOOD — Two months of little to no change in state and local gas prices has been followed by two weeks of substantial increases.
The average price of gas rose 5 cents to $3.72 per gallon in the Berkshires this week; statewide, the increase was 7 cents to $3.74, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
Over the last two weeks, the average price of gas has jumped 16 cents in the Berkshires, and 17 cents across the state.
The national price has increased 7 cents this week to $3.82, after leaping 16 cents two weeks ago.
The recent surge in gas prices is largely being driven by more optimism about the economy and higher oil prices, which increased last week for the sixth week in a row as OPEC+ production cuts take hold and tighten global markets.
“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” said AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop. “Coupled with tepid demand and oil prices trending somewhat lower, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”
The Berkshire price is 19 cents higher than a month ago, but is 47 cents less than at this time last year. The state price is also 19 cents higher than a month ago, and 64 cents less than last year. The national average has jumped 29 cents in a month, but is 24 cents les than at this time in 2022.