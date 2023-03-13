Gas prices tick up 2 cents in the Berkshires and statewide

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices have each risen 2 cents this week, but the price in the Berkshires is 4 cents higher than the state average.
The average gas price in Berkshire County is $3.33 per gallon, while the average state price has risen to $3.29, AAA Northeast reported Monday following its weekly survey of Massachusetts' fuel prices.
The state price is 9 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.06 less than it was at this time last year. The price in the Berkshires is 5 cents lower than a month ago, but is higher than in the three other counties in Western Massachusetts. It's 16 cents more than in Hampden County, where the gas price is the lowest among the state's 14 counties.
The state price is 18 cents lower than the national average, which jumped another 7 cents this week to $3.47. The national price is 6 cents higher than a month ago and 85 cents lower than last year.