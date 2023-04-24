<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gas prices rose sharply last week in the Berkshires and statewide

Gas Prices Photo

The average gas price in the Berkshires has risen 7 cents this week to $3.48 per gallon, which is the same as the state average, according to AAA Northeast.

 AP FILE PHOTO

WESTWOOD  — Local and state gas prices both rose sharply this week, with the average price in the Berkshires up 7 cents and the state average 9 cents, AAA Northeast reported on Monday.

The average price in the Berkshires is now $3.48 per gallon, which is the same as the state average. 

The price in the Pittsfield metro area is 13 cents higher than a month ago, but 60 cents less than at this time last year. The state price is 22 cents higher than a month ago, but 65 cents less than last year.

The state price is 18 cents higher than the national average, which dropped 1 cent to $3.66. The national average is 22 cents higher than a month ago, and 46 cents lower than last year.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all