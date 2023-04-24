Gas prices rose sharply last week in the Berkshires and statewide

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices both rose sharply this week, with the average price in the Berkshires up 7 cents and the state average 9 cents, AAA Northeast reported on Monday.
The average price in the Berkshires is now $3.48 per gallon, which is the same as the state average.
The price in the Pittsfield metro area is 13 cents higher than a month ago, but 60 cents less than at this time last year. The state price is 22 cents higher than a month ago, but 65 cents less than last year.
The state price is 18 cents higher than the national average, which dropped 1 cent to $3.66. The national average is 22 cents higher than a month ago, and 46 cents lower than last year.
“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later."