Gas prices rise slightly in Berkshires and across the state

WESTWOOD — Both state and local gas prices have risen slightly this week, with the average price in the Berkshire up by 2 cents, and the average state price increasing by a penny.
As of Monday, the average price in the Berkshires was $3.53 per gallon while the state price was 2 cents higher at $3.55, according to AAA Northeast.
The Berkshire price is 3 cents higher than a month ago, but a $1.26 less than at this time last year. The state price is also 3 cents higher than a month ago, but a $1.31 less than last year.
The state price is 2 cents higher than the national price, which fell 4 cents this week to $3.53. The national average is 2 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.28 less than in 2022.