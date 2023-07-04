<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Gas prices rise slightly in Berkshires and across the state

The average gas price in Berkshire County has increased 2 cents this week, AAA Northeast reported Monday during its weekly review of state gas prices.

WESTWOOD — Both state and local gas prices have risen slightly this week, with the average price in the Berkshire up by 2 cents, and the average state price increasing by a penny.

As of Monday, the average price in the Berkshires was $3.53 per gallon while the state price was 2 cents higher at $3.55, according to AAA Northeast.

The Berkshire price is 3 cents higher than a month ago, but a $1.26 less than at this time last year. The state price is also 3 cents higher than a month ago, but a $1.31 less than last year. 

The state price is 2 cents higher than the national price, which fell 4 cents this week to $3.53. The national average is 2 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.28 less than in 2022.

