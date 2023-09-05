Gas prices steady in Berkshires, but down 2 cents statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in Berkshire County remains unchanged from last week, but the state price has dropped by 2 cents, AAA Northeast reported on Tuesday.
The average price in the Berkshire is $3.75 per gallon, while the state price is a penny lower at $3.74. The Berkshire price is 3 cents higher than a month ago, but 13 cents less than at this time last year. The state price is 1 cent more than a month ago, and 18 cents lower than last year.
The state average is 7 cents lower than the national average, which dropped 1 cent to $3.81. The national average is 2 cents lower than a month ago, and 3 cents higher than last year.
Crude oil prices are at the highest level since last November and could have an impact on pump prices in the coming weeks.
“Motorists hoping for gas prices to drop substantially in September might be disappointed as the end of the summer driving season is capped with robust Labor Day travel and stronger gasoline demand,“ said AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop. “Higher oil prices, coupled with steady demand, could pause the traditional end-of-summer swoon for pump prices.”