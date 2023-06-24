Geoffrey Carter, Geoffrey Cunningham, Sarah Prouty join faculty at Berkshire Music School

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Music School has added Geoffrey Carter to teach a new group class; Geoffrey Cunningham to the trumpet faculty; and Sarah Prouty as the program associate.
Carter, who owns the BeatNest music school in Pittsfield, will lead Youth Electronic Music, the school’s newest addition of community group classes for students ages 10-14 at 2 p.m. July 5-7; and a condensed elementary version of the course for ages 5-9 as part of the summer youth program Adventures in Music.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic production and design from Berklee College School of Music in Boston, worked for a nightclub in the greater Boston area, and has worked with children in the after-school program at the Lenox Community Center.
Cunningham is a diversely skilled performer and music educator with over 20 years of experience in the field. He completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music at University of Massachusetts Amherst studying classical trumpet training with Walter Chesnut, and jazz and African American music studies training under the tutelage of Jeff Holmes, Yusef Lateef and Adam Kolker. He also teaches core music theory and other courses at Holyoke and Berkshire community colleges, as well as directing and coaching various performance ensembles, including some of the jazz combos at Amherst College.
Prouty holds a master’s degree of music in vocal performance from the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford. She has performed with several companies throughout the Northeast and is an alumna of Barrington Stage Company’s Youth Theatre, having played Ariel in the Little Mermaid. Prouty will be in Berkshire Opera Festival’s production of La Bohème at the Colonial Theatre in August.