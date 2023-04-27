Girls Inc. to award scholarships to 10 graduating high school seniors at Boraski dinner

PITTSFIELD — Ten women graduating from Berkshire County high schools will receive scholarships when Girls Inc. of the Berkshires holds the 31st annual Ruth P. Boraski Celebration Evening on May 4.
The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Proprietor's Lodge on Waubeek Road in Pittsfield. Girls Inc. is a core program of the Gladys Allen Bingham Community Center.
This year’s Ruth P. Boraski scholarship recipients include: Taibat Ahmed of Pittsfield High School; Sadiya Auge, Tatyaina Curtis, Tiffin Martin, Gracie Samrith-Friend, and Tiffin Martin of Taconic High School; and Sydney Wilk of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
The Berkshire Community College scholarship will be awarded to Italytzia Ruiz Santana of Taconic High School; The Rotary Club of Pittsfield scholarship to Molly Sullivan of Mount Greylock Regional High School; and the Zonta Club of the Berkshires scholarship to Jackie Roccabruna of Pittsfield High School.
Tickets are available for purchase at brighamcenter.org/celebration or 413-442-5174.