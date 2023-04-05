Green Living Seminar at MCLA to discuss recycling and producer responsibility

NORTH ADAMS — Waste policy expert John Hite, a senior associate at Clear Strategy Inc., will speak on the economics of recycling and producer responsibility policies April 15 as part of the Green Living Seminar series at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in room 121 of the MCLA’s Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation. It is free and open to the public.
Hite spent three years with the Conservation Law Foundation in New England designing and advocating in support of several waste policies, including EPR for packaging and deposit return systems throughout the region.
He holds a master of environmental management degree from the Yale School of the Environment, and a bachelor's degree in geography and Spanish from Clark University.