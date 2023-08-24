Greylock begins construction on new Lee branch

LEE — Greylock Federal Credit Union recently began construction on its new Lee branch at 43 Park St.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The grand opening will take place during the first quarter of 2024.
The new branch will be nearly three times larger than Greylock’s current Lee branch at 47 Main St., which the credit union has leased since 1998. The new location will provide off-street parking, include a drive-up, and two video teller service machines. It will be in full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Greylock purchased the space, which most recently served as a branch for TrustCo Bank, for $950,000 in January.
The new branch will feature a community room, a welcoming and convenient space that ensures Lee and other South County residents have full access to in-house financial education and wellness classes and resources.
To complete the roughly $1.6 million renovation project, Greylock is again working with PW Campbell, a design-build firm specializing in financial institutions.