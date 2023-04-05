Greylock Federal Credit Union elects officers, honors members

PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union reelected three board members during its 88th annual meeting recently at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield.
The organization also honored outgoing board Chair Stanley Walczyk, and recognized Williamstown branch manager Anna Flynn’s 40th anniversary of service.
Gerard Burke was reelected to a three-year term on the board of directors and Kelly Krok and Sheila LaBarbera were each reelected to one-year terms.
Burke is the retired president and CEO of Hillcrest Educational Centers; Krok is the senior advance human resource business partner for General Dynamics Mission Systems; and LaBarbera is executive director of the Berkshire County Retirement Board.
Immediately following the meeting, the board of directors held a special organizational meeting to elect officers. Those selected were: Peter Lopez, chair; Kelly Krok, vice chair; Krystle Blake, secretary/financial officer; and JamieEllen Moncecchi, assistant clerk/recording officer. Allison Bedard was also re-elected to the supervisory committee for a three-year term.