Greylock Federal Credit Union elects officers, honors members

Greylock Federal Credit Union's Williamstown branch manager Anna Flynn, right, was honored for 40 years of service at the credit union's 88th annual meeting. At left is Terry Ziemba, vice president of retail services.

PITTSFIELD —  Greylock Federal Credit Union reelected three board members during its 88th annual meeting recently at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield.

The organization also honored outgoing board Chair Stanley Walczyk, and recognized Williamstown branch manager Anna Flynn’s 40th anniversary of service.

Gerard Burke was reelected to a three-year term on the board of directors and Kelly Krok and Sheila LaBarbera were each reelected to one-year terms. 

Burke is the retired president and CEO of Hillcrest Educational Centers; Krok is the senior advance human resource business partner for General Dynamics Mission Systems; and LaBarbera is executive director of the Berkshire County Retirement Board.

Immediately following the meeting, the board of directors held a special organizational meeting to elect officers. Those selected were: Peter Lopez, chair; Kelly Krok, vice chair; Krystle Blake, secretary/financial officer; and JamieEllen Moncecchi, assistant clerk/recording officer. Allison Bedard was also re-elected to the supervisory committee for a three-year term.

