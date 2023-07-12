Greylock Federal Credit Union awards $16k in scholarships

PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union has awarded $16,000 of scholarships to 26 college bound high school seniors for their continuing education.
This year’s scholarships were awarded in two rounds. Twenty-two awards of $500 each were awarded to students in Berkshire County and Columbia County, N.Y. through the credit union’s annual Community Enrichment Scholarship.
Five scholastic achievement awards of $1,000 each were awarded to children of credit union employees as part of Greylock’s employee benefits package.
The funds will be applied toward tuition at state-accredited or nationally-accredited two or four-year colleges or universities or a full-time technical school program.
The Community Enrichment Scholarship recipients are, Ruby Pullaro-Clark, BART Charter School; Sarah Kunzmann, who was homeschooled; Owen Dubreuil, Hoosac Valley High School; Anna Fusco and Isabella Lovato, Lee High School); Alex Del Vecchio and Allison Lamm, Lenox Memorial High School; Vivianna Belanger and Keira Lennon. McCann Technical School; and Sofia Bernal and Isabella Viola, Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Also receiving Community Enrichment Scholarships were Anouk Bizalion and Margaret Sarnacki, Mount Everett Regional High School; Krish Sharma and Molly Sullivan, Mount Greylock Regional High School), Alexandra Sotek, New Lebanon High School; Abigail Archey and Kiera Devine, Pittsfield High School; Hunter Golin and Nicholas Guachione, Taconic High School;, and Abigail Cobb and Julia Wheeler, Wahconah Regional High School.
This year’s Scholastic Achievement Award recipients include Nia Franklin, BART Charter School; Lily Jayko and Abigail Whitley, Mount.Greylock Regional High School; Cecelia Jo Supranowicz, Pittsfield High School; and Jayon Black, Smith Vocational.