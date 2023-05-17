Greylock Federal Credit Union, Berkshire United Way raise over $1,700 on shred day

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire United Way raised $1,740 for its local initiatives May 6 at a community shred day that was held in collaboration with Greylock Federal Credit Union.
It was the first such event the two entities have held in three years. The fundraiser had been held as an annual event before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which was open to the public, allowed community members to securely dispose of personal printed documents onsite at the United Way. Over 9,400 pounds of personal papers were shredded.
“We’re grateful for our longstanding and mutually supportive connection with Greylock,” said Pam Knisley, workplace campaign adviser for the United Way. “Their backing of special events, like the Shred Day, volunteer projects, and workplace giving bolsters the work Berkshire United Way does throughout our community.”
Volunteers from Greylock, Berkshire United Way and the community staffed the event. Prior to the pandemic, Shred Day was an annual fundraiser between Greylock and the United Way.