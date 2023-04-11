<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greylock Federal Credit Union will hold classes for first-time homebuyers at three branches

PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union will be holding free first-time homebuyers classes at its branches in Hudson, N.Y., Adams and the Allendale Shopping Center in Pittsfield.

Greylock Credit Union logo

The Hudson class will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Area Library, 51 North 5th St.

The class in Pittsfield will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 27 in the community meeting room at the Allendale branch. The class in Adams will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 9 at the Firehouse Café, 47 Park St.

The course will cover creating a budget, understanding your credit and financing options, and a review of the home-buying process. Registration: 413-236-4125, tlafleur@greylock.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all