Greylock Federal Credit Union names Roberta McCulloch-Dews vice president of marketing

PITTSFIELD — Roberta McCulloch-Dews has been named vice president of marketing at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
McCulloch-Dews, of Hinsdale, will manage Greylock’s marketing department, ensuring its brand and image are communicated effectively across all channels. She will also develop a comprehensive data-driven, digital-first marketing program incorporating communications, creative services, and public relations to meet Greylock’s vision to be the face of financial inclusion in the communities they serve.
She previously led communications for the mayor of Pittsfield’s office for eight years. She has also held positions worked in the global manufacturing and health care industries, higher education and city government.
McCulloch-Dews holds a master’s degree in social policy from SUNY Empire State College and a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from New York University. She is also an alumna of the Leadership Institute for Public Policy and Impact through the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts.
She is a trustee board member of the Norman Rockwell Museum and hold several leadership positions in the community.