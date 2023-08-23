Greylock Federal Credit Union pledges support for MCLA’s LEAD Academy

NORTH ADAMS — Greylock Federal Credit Union has pledged $100,000 to help Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts expand its two decades-old LEAD Academy, which helps new students integrate into college life.
The credit union’s pledge will support a reimagined Greylock LEAD Academy, which will allow the program to grow from around 30 students each year to 200 this fall. Due to Greylock’s pledge, the LEAD program is now available to all MCLA first-year students free of cost.
LEAD, which stands for Leadership, Education, Action, and Development, is a college success, leadership, and civic engagement program designed to help students develop leadership skills and the skills necessary for college preparation, which they can immediately apply.
Beginning Saturday, this year’s LEAD students will participate in a holistic onboarding experience before the start of fall classes.