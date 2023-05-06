Greylock Federal Credit Union promotes Jeffrey Vermette to assistant VP, Bank Secrecy Act officer

PITTSFIELD — Jeffrey Vermette has been promoted to assistant vice president, Bank Secrecy Act officer at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Vermette will manage a team of direct reports, and oversee anti-money laundering compliance efforts under the Bank Secrecy Act throughout the organization.
He is responsible for the development, oversight and performance of annual BSA/AML training for employees, new hires, senior management, the supervisory committee, and the board of directors. He also ensures that BSA compliance issues, audit findings, or regulatory examination findings are properly recognized and that sufficient action plans, corrective measures, and recommendations are implemented appropriately.
Vermette, who joined Greylock 11 years ago, has been a BSA officer in the banking industry since 1997. He holds an MBA from Suffolk University and a bachelor’s degree from Salem State University. The Ludlow resident retired as a master sergeant from the Air National Guard after 20 years of service.