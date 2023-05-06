<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Greylock Federal Credit Union promotes Justin Pinsonneault to assistant vice president, facilities director

Justin Pinsonneault 

PITTSFIELD — Justin Pinsonneault has been promoted to assistant vice president, facilities director, at Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Pinsonneault who has been with Greylock for five years, will now have budget and hiring authority and will oversee the execution and compliance of all capital projects for Greylock.

He will lead an expanded team for facilities, administering vital projects including the development of a multiyear property and maintenance improvement plan and the record retention program. Having recently completed renovations of Greylock’s branch in Adams, he will now focus on the relocation of Greylock’s Lee branch and major renovations to the business offices at the credit union's branch on West Street in Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield resident has previously served as the facilities manager for the former Country Curtains, owned a business, and served as assistant superintendent at the Boston Golf Club.

