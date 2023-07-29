Greylock hires Mohammad Khan vice president, market manager

PITTSFIELD — Mohammad Khan has been named vice president, market manager of Greylock Federal Credit Union and will oversee the financial institution’s branches on Kellogg Street and Allendale in Pittsfield and in Lanesborough.
Khan has served in retail banking for over 18 years, starting his career in 2005. He comes to Greylock from Capital Bank/Chemung Canal Trust in New York’s Capital Region, where he oversaw multiple branches.
Khan and his wife, Hina, have been married for 18 years and reside in Mechanicville, N.Y., with their three sons. Khan is active in the Capital Region Muslim community.